Man raped young daughter then ‘threatened to kill her’

A Bundaberg father who raped his young daughter has had his sentence reduced by the Queensland Court of Appeal.

A Bundaberg father who raped his young daughter has had his sentence reduced by the Queensland Court of Appeal.

A DEPRAVED father who raped his young daughter and threatened to kill her if she told anyone will be out of jail 18 months earlier, after a court ruled his sentence was too high.

The father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced in Bundaberg District Court last year to nine years’ jail for the sexual abuse of his daughter from the age of four to 11.

The shocking nature of his offending that took place between 2005 and 2011 was detailed in a court judgment, published online last week.

Child rapist appeals 10-year jail sentence

Sex offender threatened to rape staff at rehab unit

In 2005, the Bundaberg father called his four-year-old girl into his bedroom, took off her clothes and held her down while he unsuccessfully tried to digitally rape her.

He threatened to kill her if she told anyone what he had done.

When she was nine, he ordered her to follow him into the bathroom where he forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her, despite her crying out in pain.

With the help of Queensland Police, the daughter secretly recorded her father on the telephone in 2017 admitting the sexual abuse.

During the phone call he told her he felt guilty and had also been abused as a child.

In December 2017, the father was released on parole after serving just over two years of a four-year sentence for armed robbery.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and five counts of indecent treatment of a child and was jailed for nine years with a parole eligibility date fixed at March 16, 2023.

The sentence was to be served at the same time as the remainder of the father’s four-year jail term for the armed robbery.

He appealed the sentence in the Queensland Court of Appeal, on the grounds that it was manifestly excessive because the judge had not considered the totality principle when sentencing him.

The Court of Appeal ruled with the father, finding the judge should have taken into account the jail time he had already served for the robbery.

He will now be eligible for parole from September 16, 2021. – NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.