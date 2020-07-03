Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The complainant is currently pregnant with a baby suffering from a heart condition. File Photo.
The complainant is currently pregnant with a baby suffering from a heart condition. File Photo.
Crime

Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

Holly Cormack
3rd Jul 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NANANGO man charged with physically assaulting his pregnant spouse, who is carrying a baby with a known heart condition, was denied bail before Kingaroy Magistrate Court today.

The defendant is facing three charges, including two counts of Contravention of Domestic Violence Orders (Aggravated Offence) and one count of Assaults Occasioning Bodily Harm - Domestic Violence Offence.

The complainant was allegedly physically assaulted by the defendant while travelling in a car between 1am and 3am on May 26.

"She (the complainant) presented herself to hospital and was kept there for some days," Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told the court.

"She was given a fairly conservative treatment for the pain in her shoulder, which she attributed to the assault, and the need to keep her in hospital related more to the fact that she is pregnant."

The baby has a ventricular septal defect (VSD), also referred to as a hole in the heart.

Magistrate Sinclair stated that the defendant was in a "show cause" position, due to the charges listed involving a maximum penalty of at least seven years, as well as a previous domestic violence conviction within the last five years involving the same aggrieved.

In accessing his 'character' and criminal history, and previous breach of a probation order, Magistrate Sinclair determined that the defendant was 'unlikely to obey any orders of any authorities'.

The case has been adjourned for mention on August 31 at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

domestic violence offences kingaroy magistrates court pregnant woman
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Politicians divided over shark drone funding

        premium_icon Politicians divided over shark drone funding

        News Two shark drones have been funded for the next 12 months on our coastline but some don’t think the region got its fair share.

        ‘Alarming’ rates of deforestation on the North Coast

        premium_icon ‘Alarming’ rates of deforestation on the North Coast

        News NORTH Coast forests have witnessed an significant rise in unexplained deforestation...

        ‘Catastrophic’: 20km traffic jam predicted at state border

        premium_icon ‘Catastrophic’: 20km traffic jam predicted at state border

        News The border finally opens next week, but concerns have been raised

        $8 million plan to protect beach users from sharks

        premium_icon $8 million plan to protect beach users from sharks

        News Drones, smart drumlines and listening stations will be used