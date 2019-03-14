Menu
AN OCEAN Shores man will remain behind bars until May, after his bail was refused in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday
Man refused bail after drugs and weapons charges

14th Mar 2019 4:59 PM

AN OCEAN Shores man will remain behind bars until May, after his bail was refused in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

Jacob Hartnett, 37, has had his case adjourned until May 9, after he was charged with 13 offences following a routine traffic stop in Byron Bay early Wednesday morning.

Tweed-Byron Police allege drugs and a gun were seized from Hartnett's SUV, after he was pulled over on Wright St at 1.30am.

Police will allege a found a .22 handgun, two silencers, seven boxes of ammunition, two magazines, a baton, and flick knife were found in the SUV.

Police will also allege marijuana as 114 pills, believed to be MDMA, were also seized during the search.

Prescription drugs as well as stolen credit and debit cards were also said to be found.

