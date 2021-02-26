Man ‘remorseful’ after smashing shop window, park fight

A man has been sentenced for smashing a Byron Bay shop window and fighting another man in a popular North Coast park.

A man who smashed the window of a Byron Bay store and engaged in a fight in a popular coastal park has been sentenced for his crimes.

Lachlan Lyons, 22, faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday for sentencing on property damage and affray offences.

The court heard he caused about $980 worth of damage to The Rainbow Shop on Jonson St in Byron Bay when he punched a glass panel, causing it to shatter, on January 6.

Four days later, he was involved in a fight with another man in Banner Park in Brunswick Heads.

The McGregors Family Carnival was operating at the time and the court heard there were numerous people, including children, in the area while security from the nearby pub intervened.

A letter to the court from a case worker at a prominent local community organisation said Lyons has always "displayed a kind and considerate nature" in their dealings with him, was experiencing homelessness and was "remorseful" for his actions.

Defence solicitor Rennie Anderson told the court his client had been "an alcoholic for a relatively considerable period of time" for a man of his young age.

"To his credit, he's undertaking as much as he can do in his current circumstances to get help," Mr Anderson said.

Magistrate Karen Stafford acknowledged Lyons' mental ill health and difficulties with alcohol.

She said he caused "quite a lot of damage" to the store and stressed the high maximum penalty for affray - 10 years in prison - reflects "the harm it does to everyone in the public".

"I note the victim there didn't want to assist police but to have a big punch up in front of so many families would be a very distressing thing for so many kids to see," she said.

"I do accept you are genuinely sorry for what happened.

"You really are trying to do everything you can.

"You have shown considerable steps toward your own rehabilitation."

Lyons received community corrections orders of 12 months for the shop damage and nine months for the affray.

He must pay $980.80 in compensation to the owner of the store.