Man repeatedly tried to reach down his pants: police

A MAN wanted by police allegedly tried to pull a knife on officers when they were attempting to arrest him in Tweed Heads last Saturday.

Police said they spotted the wanted 33-year-old walking on Wharf St about 2.15pm but he fled when they approached.

Police said the man struggled with officers and during the struggle repeatedly tried to reach down the front of his pants.

A subsequent search uncovered a large knife with a make-shift sheath and prohibited drugs.

The man was refused bail and will face charges including using a weapon to avoid arrest and having a knife in a public place.

He was due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on July 9.