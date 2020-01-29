Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse". John Foxx
Offbeat

Man riding horse stopped by police for using phone

29th Jan 2020 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:25 PM

A man using a mobile phone while horseriding has faced court - because he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the animal.

The man was riding along a rural NSW road, travelling at an estimated speed of 10km/h and holding a mobile phone to his ear when police stopped him, the Tenterfield Star reports. 

When he later had the matter dealt with in Mudgee Local Court, Magistrate David Day said, "under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse".

While the defendant's solicitor submitted that the matter was "trivial", the 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while riding a horse "because he concedes that the horse was in motion".

In NSW, a 'vehicle' includes an animal-drawn vehicle, and an animal that is being ridden or drawing a vehicle, with a 'ride' defined as the rider of a motor bike or animal-drawn vehicle, includes to be in control of (NSW legislation, Road Rules 2014, Road Users and Vehicles).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks horse mobile phone while riding offbeat police rural
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort

    Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort
    • 29th Jan 2020 12:40 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Tweed students reveal goals for 2020

        premium_icon BACK TO SCHOOL: Tweed students reveal goals for 2020

        News Some parents gave a collective sigh of relief while others struggled to hold back tears and sobs as the 2020 school year resumed in earnest on the Tweed

        NAMED: 24 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 24 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Coast health shop fined $7.5k over alleged false claims

        premium_icon Coast health shop fined $7.5k over alleged false claims

        Health A Gold Coast wellness business has been fined thousands for allegedly spruiking...

        Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        premium_icon Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        News The drone does three flights an hour during tourist season