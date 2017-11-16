Man seriously injured in grinder incident

A MAN has been flown to hospital after an incident in the Tweed Valley.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was recently tasked to an industrial incident on a Burringbar property.
It's understood a 47-year-old man had suffered serious chest and hand injuries.
He had been operating an electric grinder.
The man was treated by paramedics and was transported by road to a nearby sporting field.
There, the rescue helicopter crew prepared the patient for transport to Brisbane's Princess Alexandria Hospital.