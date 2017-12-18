Menu
Man seriously injured in highway crash

A man in his 30s was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after crashing his ute on the Pacific Motorway at Tweed Heads early this morning.
Liana Turner
by

A MAN has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed into a pole on the Pacific Motorway at Tweed Heads early this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene, in northbound lanes just south of the Tugun Tunnel, shortly before 1.30am.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux utility, a man in his mid-30s, was trapped for a period of time.

The spokesman said the driver was conscious and breathing, with a range of injuries.

"He had a serious arm injury... injuries to his upper body and a suspected head injury,” he said.

While a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, he said the man was taken by road ambulance to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads station officer Chris Perrin said the dual-cab ute had collided with the pole supporting a large NSW Roads and Maritime Service sign.

The Tweed District Squad worked for some time to free the man, who was trapped by compression.

There were no other vehicles involved and police also attended the scene.

Northbound lanes were closed for several hours after the incident.

