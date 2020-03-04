Menu
A man allegedly poured petrol on himself before catching on fire in a Fraser Coast school.
School fire horror: Coast man sets himself alight

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th Mar 2020 1:50 PM
A MAN is fighting for his life after catching on fire in a Fraser Coast school last night.

Police allege the man doused himself with petrol before igniting while dealing with officers.

Officers were called to a Granville park around 11pm.

"Upon arrival, officers observed the man who ran from police into the Granville State School with a jerry can and lighter," a spokesperson said.

When approached by police the man allegedly poured petrol on himself.

"Officers attempted to communicate with the man, however the incident resulted in the male igniting," the spokesperson said.

"Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was transported to the Maryborough Hospital."

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

