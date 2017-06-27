Man shot dead was no bikie member: police

KEEPING WATCH: Police during a raid on a Machinery Drive factory on Sunday. It came a day after a man was taken to Tweed Hospital with a fatal gunshot wound.

POLICE are ruling out a man who died in Tweed Hospital after reportedly being shot in the stomach, was a patched bikie but acknowledge he was an associate of outlaw motorcycle clubs.

The comments come after Ace John Anthony Hall, 31, a heavily-tattooed man known in criminal circles as a debt "enforcer”, is believed to have been shot in the industrial estate at Tweed Heads South on Saturday.

"He floated around between Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast,” Tweed Byron Local Area Command Superintendent Wayne Starling said.

"He's not an active bikie member, he has no colours. Obviously, he is associated with people (outlaw motorcycle club members). But not the Bandidos or the Lone Wolfs and it was nothing to do with the incident at Seagulls Club last week.”

The shooting followed a wild brawl reportedly between Lone Wolf and Bandidos bikies clubs outside Seagulls Club on Wednesday night just after the State of Origin kick-off. It had been speculated this incident was a revenge attack. Tweed MP Geoff Provest labelled the murder "concerning” but said he was confident arrests would be made soon.

"The police are taking it very seriously,” he told the ABC. "There's been a murder within our town and we have very few of those. I'm sure we have sufficient resources, I know some (police) have come up from Sydney in the homicide squad and other gang-related squads.”

Mr Provest said one theory was the shooting had taken place near Machinery Drive. Supt Starling confirmed police investigated a warehouse in the area on Sunday.

"Extensive enquiries are still be conducted,” he said.

"We had a premises of interest looked at in Machinery Dr on Sunday and ongoing investigations continue.”