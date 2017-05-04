Man shot in leg in violent Coolangatta burglary

A MAN was shot in the leg during a violent burglary in Coolangatta early today.

Two men wearing balaclavas forced entry to a home in Rutledge Street at about 2.05am.

Queensland police said there was an altercation with one of the occupants of the house, a 32-year-old man, and he sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The two men took a safe containing a sum of cash and a set of keys to an Audi before fleeing the scene in the vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q3, bearing Queensland registration NV05.

The 32-year-old man was transported to the Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is urged to call Policelink on 131 44.

Investigations are continuing.