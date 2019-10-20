Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Man snaps epic cloud rolling in over southern Coast

by Amber Macpherson
20th Oct 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AFTER weeks of northerly gusts, southern breezes have made their way over the Gold Coast and created an interesting cloud formation in the process.

Gold Coast Bulletin staff member John Affleck snapped the long cloud as it rolled over Burleigh Heads beach at 6am today.

John Affleck snapped this photo of a large cloud formation rolling in over Burleigh Heads.
John Affleck snapped this photo of a large cloud formation rolling in over Burleigh Heads.

Weatherzone meteorologist Sam Brown said the cloud is a low cumulus frontal cloud. They have the potential to form when winds change direction with the right temperatures.

"The cloud (is formed with) warmer air in front, with a band of relatively cooler air where the cloud has formed and then warmer, dry air behind the system," Mr Brown said.

"Generally speaking, the majority of these formations would be associated with southerly changes."

Fog was expected around the hinterland earlier this morning and strong southerly winds are expected to reach up to 40kmh later today.

Today's temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees at Surfers Paradise, a top of 27 degrees in Burleigh Heads, and 28 degrees in Coomera.

More Stories

gold coast photography southern coast weather

Top Stories

    'I'll never forgive the politicians': Horror scene haunts GP

    premium_icon 'I'll never forgive the politicians': Horror scene haunts GP

    Offbeat Dr Ray Jones is haunted by what he saw the morning he stumbled onto the scene of one of Australia's worst road disasters - that killed 21 people.

    'I owe him my life': Unimaginable reason Yvonne survived

    premium_icon 'I owe him my life': Unimaginable reason Yvonne survived

    Offbeat How she survived one of Australia's worst road disasters

    Brothers waged 'horrendous and ongoing' assault in brawl

    premium_icon Brothers waged 'horrendous and ongoing' assault in brawl

    Crime It began as a dispute between friends but spiralled out of control

    Kingscliff chamber votes in new president

    premium_icon Kingscliff chamber votes in new president

    News New president elected for the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce