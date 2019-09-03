Menu
Crime

Man steals from shop he was banned from

Michael Doyle
by
3rd Sep 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who had been previously banned from a Banora Point supermarket will front court after stealing a pair of energy drinks.

Police arrested the 36-year-old last Friday, after he was allegedly observed by the store manager of Coles at Banora Point, leaving the store without paying for the drinks.

Police will allege in court the man stole two energy drink cans, had been banned from the store due to previous incidents.

The arrest was made at the man's house, where he allegedly became argumentative with police, demanding he just receive "tickets" for the offences.

A NSW Police spokesman said after he was told he would be arrested, the 36-year-old tried to resist.

He is due to appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court on September 23, charged with trespass, resist arrest and stealing.  

