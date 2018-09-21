Man steals unusual gadget from Tweed Heads store

Police would like to speak with this man following the theft of a hoverboard in Tweed Heads.

Rick Koenig

POLICE are urging residents to keep a lookout for a man flying around on a flash new hoverboard after it was allegedly stolen from a store in Tweed Heads.

Police said a man wearing a brown baseball cap and tattoo on his lower left leg was seen carrying the $400 device from a store at Tweed Mall on Wednesday.

A self-balancing scooter or "hoverboard".

Hoverboards, or self-balancing scooters, were a brief craze during 2015 before they were banned by NSW authorities from roads and footpaths due to a lack of brakes and indicators.

As inquiries continue, police have released the below images of a woman and man they believe may be able to assist.

Anyone with information that can identify the man is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively, you can use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information you provide will be treated in confidence.