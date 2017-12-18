Man still on the run after dramatic 170km/h police chase

A police dog tracked down a man who fled the scene after a crash.

A police dog tracked down a man who fled the scene after a crash. NSW Police Media

ONE man has been arrested and another is still on the run after a dramatic police chase.

About 10.45pm on Saturday, a Tweed/Byron District Target Action Group officer attempted to stop a Queensland registered Holden Barina on Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah.

The car failed to stop and a police pursuit started.

The pursuit continued onto the Pacific Motorway northbound reaching speeds of up to 170km/h.

The pursuit continued to the airport tunnel before police terminated it due to dangerous manner in which the vehicle was being driven.

A short time later the Barina collided with a truck on the motorway at Tugun, and two men in the car fled on foot.

Queensland Police Service used a police dog to track the men down.

A 40-year-old man from Kingscliff was quickly found and bitten by a police dog. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for further treatment.

On his release, he was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station. Police allegedly located amphetamines and $2245 in cash on him.

He was charged for failing to tell police the driver's name, possessing prohibited drugs and possessing suspected stolen items.

He was bailed to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on January 8.

The second man has not yet been identified and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 333 or Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 5506 9499.