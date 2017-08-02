19°
Man sues police, council, surf club for $1.5 million

Kathleen Skene, Chief reporter, Gold Coast Bulletin | 2nd Aug 2017 5:58 AM
Ian Ross Anderson in hospital following the fall.
Ian Ross Anderson in hospital following the fall.

A MAN who fell 3.6m through a vent on to concrete after he was arrested is suing police, the council, a shopping centre and a surf club for $1.5 million.

Ross Ian Anderson, 31, claims police used excessive force when they pushed him against an improperly secured screen which gave way, sending him head first into a basement carpark at the Paradise Centre in July 2015.

 

The scene of the incident in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Regi Varghese
The scene of the incident in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Regi Varghese

Police arrested Mr Anderson at Hanlan St after being called to respond to a loud disturbance involving a man and woman - which the statement of claim reveals was his fiancee.

 

In a statement lodged in the Supreme Court, Mr Anderson's lawyers said he suffered minor closed head injury with cognitive deficits; post traumatic headaches; cervicothoracic injury including fractures, ligament and facet injuries; left arm problems which may be neck related or shoulder related or directly injured; lower lumbar soft tissue injury or aggravation of pre-existing degenerative condition; and post-traumatic stress disorder and psychiatric injury.

 

Mr Anderson’s injury.
Mr Anderson’s injury.

 

Mr Anderson's statement of claim said at the time of the accident he "drank an occasional beer and may have smoked an occasional joint but had ceased his destructive drinking behaviour and had weaned himself completely off ice".

