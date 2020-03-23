Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been flown to hospital after falling off a roof.
A man has been flown to hospital after falling off a roof.
News

Man suffers serious injuries after falling off roof

23rd Mar 2020 7:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN suffered serious injuries after he fell off the roof of Fernleigh property on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4pm, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance Service to a rural property at Fernleigh, south of Byron Bay.

"It was reported that a 70-year-old male had fallen from a roof and had received serious injuries," a rescue helicopter spokesman said.

"The helicopter and critical care medical team landed on the property and assisted local ambulance paramedics treat the male prior to being road transported to the Lismore Base Hospital suffering serious injuries."

The man was escorted by the critical care medical team and was reported to be in a stable condition. 

westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Public schools not given ‘enhanced’ clean for COVID-19

        premium_icon Public schools not given ‘enhanced’ clean for COVID-19

        Education Principals were told by the Department of Education there would be more thorough cleaning of schools — but it seems nobody told the cleaning companies or school...

        • 23rd Mar 2020 6:35 AM
        Premier moves to shut down ‘non-essential’ services

        Premier moves to shut down ‘non-essential’ services

        Health Coronavirus NSW: Premier moves to shut down ‘non-essential’ services

        • 23rd Mar 2020 6:32 AM
        Young Aussie’s warning after shock test

        Young Aussie’s warning after shock test

        Health “We need to be smarter.”

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        Health Australian life is set to change dramatically from today