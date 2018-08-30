Man taken down by police after threats to kill family

Tweed Police arrested a man following death threats made towards his family in Banora Point yesterday.

Trevor Veale

A BANORA Point man who allegedly threatened to kill his family before he was taken down by police has been refused bail.

Tweed Police said they were called to a Banora Point address yesterday after a 28-year-old man allegedly breached his Domestic Violence Order and threatened to kill members of his family.

On arrival, the man confronted police and allegedly assaulted police before they were forced to use capsicum spray to arrest him.

Trevor Veale

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment and will be charged with multiple offences including Breach AVO, Assault Police and Resist Arrest.

He was refused bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.