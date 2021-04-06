Menu
NSW Ambulance have transported a man to Lismore Base Hospital following a truck rollover. Pics Bill Hearne
Man taken to hospital after pig truck rollover

Aisling Brennan
6th Apr 2021 2:55 PM
UPDATE 4.09PM: It is understood the truck that rolled over earlier this afternoon was carrying pigs. 

The ABC reported the truck was transporting pigs on Lismore Road near Binna Burra.

Police and firefighters are assisting in containing the livestock on the side of the road.

Traffic remains blocked in both directions. 

Diversions are in place via Richmond Hill Road, Bruxner Hwy and Pacific Hwy via Ballina.

ORIGINAL: A man has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital following a truck rollover on the Northern Rivers.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three crews attended a truck rollover near the intersection of Lismore Road and Binna Burra Road, Binna Burra, shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 40s, who was driving the truck, was treated for minor injuries and taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic on Lismore Rd following a truck rollover.
However, the spokesman said paramedics were concerned the man could potentially have a neck injury, so he was fitted with a spinal brace as a precaution.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

Originally published as Man taken to hospital after truck rollover on local road

