Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Man reported ‘rolling around in pain’ by side of M1 after two-vehicle crash at Stapylton on Tuesday morning
Man reported ‘rolling around in pain’ by side of M1 after two-vehicle crash at Stapylton on Tuesday morning
News

Man ‘thrown from car’ in chaotic M1 crash

by Luke Mortimer
20th Apr 2021 8:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS have taken a driver to hospital after his Hyundai clipped another vehicle, hit a guard rail, flipped and ejected the man onto the Pacific Motorway (M1).

He was seen "rolling around in pain" on the side of the road after the chaotic crash.

Emergency services were called to the M1 southbound at Stapylton, just before the Yatala north exit, about 4.55am on Tuesday morning.

Gold Coast police believe the man's Hyundai i30 "clipped another vehicle before hitting the guard rail and flipping, throwing a man from the car", a spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle has then caught fire."

Queensland Ambulance Service vehicles on the move. File image. Picture: Scott Powick
Queensland Ambulance Service vehicles on the move. File image. Picture: Scott Powick

Police were told a man had been seen "rolling around in pain" by the side of the M1 after the incident.

Queenland Ambulance paramedics, including a high acuity team, treated the 38-year-old man, but a spokesman was not able to give more information about his injuries.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition, however, police said his injuries were seemingly not life threatening.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) firefighters attended, but were not required to extinguish the short-lived car fire.

Police have taken blood samples, but there was no indication charges would be forthcoming.

 

M1 'truck fire' not all it's cracked up to be

FIREFIGHTERS who scrambled to reports of a semi-trailer on fire on the Pacific Motorway (M1) believe the incident was a false alarm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews have only been able to spot steam rising from the vehicle, rather than the small amount of smoke reported.

Traffic on the Pacific Motorway (M1) between Gold Coast and Brisbane. File image. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Traffic on the Pacific Motorway (M1) between Gold Coast and Brisbane. File image. Picture: Nigel Hallett

QFES was called to the southbound lanes of the M1, at the Yatala south offramp, at Ormeau just after 8.30am.

Two crews were still on scene at 8.50am examining the situation, a spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance were seemingly not called to the incident.

There has not been reports of delays on the M1.

 

Man suffers critical injuries after M1 motorbike crash

April 17: A man is in critical condition and a Pacific Motorway exit ramp was closed for several hours following a serious motorbike crash in Molendinar on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Exit 69 southbound at 3.49pm after reports of a motorcycle smashing into a guard rail.

The man has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical injuries. The High Acuity Response Unit was on board.

Police warned the Exit 69 off-ramp had been closed and said it would remain so for some time. It was finally reopened at 6.45pm.

- Brianna Morris-Grant

 

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Man 'thrown from car' in chaotic M1 crash

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

crash editors picks gold coast traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your team of journalists passionate about local news

        Premium Content Your team of journalists passionate about local news

        News Meet your team of local journalists living and working here from the beautiful Northern Rivers to Tweed Heads.

        Tate: ‘Not a single cent more for light rail extension’

        Premium Content Tate: ‘Not a single cent more for light rail extension’

        News Expansion of the Gold Coast light rail is facing delays

        Newlyweds honeymoon at Paradise - campdraft, that is

        Premium Content Newlyweds honeymoon at Paradise - campdraft, that is

        News Spectators this time, they vow to return to the iconic CQ event as competitors next...

        Case progresses against RFS volunteer accused of arson

        Premium Content Case progresses against RFS volunteer accused of arson

        Crime The teenager is accused of starting nine fires while he was a volunteer on the...