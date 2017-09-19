23°
Man to face court over drunken crash

A Fingal Head man will face Tweed Heads Local Court after allegedly returning a breath test result more than four times the legal limit.
Liana Turner
by

A FINGAL Head man will face court next week after being nabbed drink-driving at more than four times the legal limit.

The 37-year-old was driving on Kanes Rd, Round Mountain about 7.40pm on Wednesday, September 13, when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree, then a power pole.

Police arrived a short time later and when they breath-tested the driver, he returned a positive reading.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.220.

The male was issued a court attendance notice for high-range drink-driving and driving with a licence which had been expired for more than two years.

He is due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, September 25.

