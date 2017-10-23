Man to face court over weapon dramas

SHARP CONSEQUENCE: A Tweed Heads South man has been charged with several weapon-related offences.

SHARP CONSEQUENCE: A Tweed Heads South man has been charged with several weapon-related offences. Rob Williams

A TWEED Heads South man has been charged after allegedly producing a makeshift dagger, pick-axe and knife at two separate homes.

Police were called to a Machinery Dr home in Tweed Heads South with reports of a fight between two men about 2.10pm on Thursday.

The accused was searched and officers allegedly found a 10cm long home-made push dagger, or "shank”.

Further investigations found the man allegedly went to another man's home earlier on with two separate weapons. Police have alleged he went to this home with a pick-axe and large kitchen knife. Nearby residents managed to disarm the man, who was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The accused was charged with being armed with intent to commit and indictable offence, affray and having custody of an offensive implement.

He was granted bail and was due to face Tweed Heads Local Court this week.