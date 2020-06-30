Menu
Steven Ginn faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday. Photo: Facebook
News

Man to face trial after dangerous police chase

Jessica Lamb
30th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN who led police on a dangerous car chase on the North Coast will face trial later this year.

Steven James Ginn was charged after driving a grey Audi station wagon which was allegedly stolen from a Queensland address and had licence plates that belonged to a different in a dangerous manner on May 14.

Police said he failed to stop for officers on Casuarina Way between 9.10pm and 11.20pm.

He was also allegedly found in possession of a credit card not in his name, as well as 2.3g of methylamphetamine and 27.18g of cannabis.

The 25-year-old is in custody at Cessnock Correctional Centre, and he appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink on Monday.

Ginn plead guilty to charges including not stopping in a police pursuit, driving in a dangerous manner and driving with an expired licence.

But the Benowa man pleaded not guilty to charges including knowingly driving a stolen car and receiving property stolen outside of NSW.

He also entered a not guilty plea to a second charge of police pursuit.

His lawyer told the court the police were behind him the entire time, and did not stop and then re-start the chase.

Ginn’s solicitor said his client took issue with the alleged weight of the drugs and therefore a not guilty plea was also entered.

Court documents revealed Ginn was refused bail in Lismore Local Court on May 15.

The Magistrate’s reasons included “the accused’s extensive criminal history in Queensland” and the strength of the prosecution’s case.

The documents also revealed he has a breach of parole warrant in Queensland.

The matters will return to court on August 25 for a trial hearing.

