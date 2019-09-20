Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice.
A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice. QLD Police
Crime

Man to face trial over supply of 230g of drug 'ice'

Liana Turner
by
20th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man will defend a drug supply allegation before the District Court.

Sky Henderson, 45, from Eureka was formally arraigned when he faced Lismore District Court by video link on Wednesday.

Mr Henderson lodged a not guilty plea to the allegation he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine at Eureka on December 5 last year.

Judge Julia Baly told the court it "looks like a fairly straightforward matter" and the prosecution and defence explained the trial was estimated to run for three to four days.

The court heard Mr Henderson's trial would be run before a jury.

Judge Baly set the matter down for trial on February 24 next year.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Want more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking to upgrade your tablet? Here’s an offer that will bring you both.

    What beaches could lose drum lines next

    premium_icon What beaches could lose drum lines next

    News Most popular beaches are looming as the next target

    • 20th Sep 2019 4:52 AM
    ‘Lefty teachers’ blamed for youth crime wave

    premium_icon ‘Lefty teachers’ blamed for youth crime wave

    Crime “The trend of disrespect from the younger generation growing"

    • 20th Sep 2019 5:16 AM
    Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Pink’s holiday house for sale

    Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Pink’s holiday house for sale

    Celebrity Rumour that Johnny Depp might also have stayed there

    • 20th Sep 2019 5:05 AM