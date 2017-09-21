Man to face trial over Tumbulgum crash death

TRAGIC DEATH: Michelle Lord died after the car she was in crashed into the Tweed River east of Tumbulgum in October 2015.

TRAGIC DEATH: Michelle Lord died after the car she was in crashed into the Tweed River east of Tumbulgum in October 2015. NSW Police

A GOLD Coast man charged with murdering his wife has been committed to face trial, Tweed Heads Local Court has heard.

Edward Kenneth Lord, of Broadbeach Waters, appeared via video link on Wednesday afternoon.

Solicitor Tom Ivey represented the 53-year-old on behalf of McMillan Criminal Law.

Mr Lord was charged with murdering his wife, Michele, after the couple's car, a silver Nissan 300zx plunged into the Tweed River on the Tweed Valley Way near Tumbulgum on October 18, 2015.

Mrs Lord died in hospital two days later.

DPP solicitor Elizabeth Lehmann tendered an application to waive a committal hearing and asked for Mr Lord to be arraigned at Sydney Supreme Court on November 3.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair agreed to move the matter to the Supreme Court.

Mr Ivey did not apply for bail on his client's behalf and it was formally refused.

Mr Lord did not enter a plea and is due to face Sydney Supreme Court for trial on Friday, November 3.