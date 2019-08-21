Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man trapped in car following smash
Breaking

Man trapped in car following smash

Tim Howard
by and Kathryn Lewis
20th Aug 2019 8:50 PM | Updated: 21st Aug 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON was left trapped inside their car and another injured after a two-car collision at South Grafton.

It is understood a Ford Falcon and a Nissan Patrol 4WD collided at the corner of Ryan St and Bligh St before 7.30pm on Tuesday. 

A witness to the incident said she heard a loud bang when the collision happened. She said she raced to the 4WD where a man was trapped inside. 

SES and Fire and Rescue personnel opened the rear doors of the vehicle and walked the man out of the overturned car. 

There was extensive damage to the front of the Falcon and damage to the driver's side door of the 4WD. 

The overturned car was lying with its nose across the left lane of Ryan St. The Falcon came to facing into the gutter on the right lane in Bligh St. 

It is understood one person has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A man was trapped for a short time in his car.
A man was trapped for a short time in his car. Tim Howard

More Stories

Show More
car crash collision crash editors picks emergency services fire and rescue ses
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    premium_icon Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    News FAST food chain Domino's Pizza, has confirmed one of their drivers was killed in a fatal accident in Tweed Heads on Tuesday night.

    Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    premium_icon Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    Politics Anti-abortion robocalls prompt Gulaptis to speak out

    St Joseph’s secure state title in Sydney

    premium_icon St Joseph’s secure state title in Sydney

    News St Joseph’s College Banora Point have risen above the competition to win the under...

    WARNING: Bush fire burning in Tweed

    WARNING: Bush fire burning in Tweed

    News RESIDENTS are being warned of a bush fire which is currently burning