AN elderly man who had to be cut from his car after he crashed at Banora Point has been taken to hospital.

Tweed Valley Rescue Squad was called to a car crash at the intersection of Sexton Hill and Darlington drives about 1.20pm.

President Drew Carr said a man was trapped in his car after crashing into a traffic light pole.

He said the rescue squad used hydraulic cutting tools to cut the car open so the man could be taken to hospital.

More to come.