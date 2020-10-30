Man trapped under tree during storm

EMERGENCY CREWS: Ambulance paramedics, police and SES workers attended an incident to assist a man injured on Rotary Drive, Lismore, in stormy weather. Photo: Trevor Veale.

EMERGENCY services were called to an incident involving a man trapped under a tree during a storm on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood Ambulance NSW paramedics, officers from the Richmond Police District and State Emergency Services crews attended the scene which occurred on Rotary Drive, Lismore.

According to Ambulance NSW, they were called to the incident at 5.17pm.

There a man, 43, was assessed by paramedics and a specialist medical care team comprising a doctor and a critical care paramedic, regarding a fractured forearm and lower back pain.

The man was transported to the Lismore Base Hospital where he remained overnight.

RPD Acting Inspector Russell Ewing said police hope to speak with the man about the incident some time today.

It is not yet known how the incident occurred.