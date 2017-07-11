20°
Man tries to tell police he's not who they think he is

Mitchell Crawley | 11th Jul 2017 3:06 PM
NSW Police Media Highway Patrol RBT generic
NSW Police Media Highway Patrol RBT generic

A 34-YEAR-OLD Yamba man allegedly tried to give police a false name before he had to spend the weekend in the Tweed behind bars pending a court appearance.

The man had been travelling at Quarry Rd, Murwillumbah about 1.45am last Saturday when he was stopped by police.

He allegedly supplied false identity details but was caught out when a police search found a wallet.

The search also discovered and small amount of cannabis.

He was wanted for an alleged domestic assault and was disqualified from driving.

He appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court on Saturday on several charges and was refused bail until his next appearance on July 10.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  tweed byron local area command tweed crime tweed heads court

