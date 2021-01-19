Menu
Subscribe
Man used treats, video games to bribe stepsons for sex

Aisling Brennan
18th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
A Far North Coast man guilty of sexually assaulting his three stepsons will be sentenced in April.

A jury in December found the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty on three counts of maintaining a sexual relationship with the three brothers, each aged between 10 and 14.

The offending against the three juvenile complainants occurred between 2017 and 2018 in the Tweed Shire, while the man was in a relationship with the boys’ mother.

The jury found the man had repeatedly bribed his three stepsons with various treats and more time to play video games as a reward if he could have sexual intercourse with them.

Despite moving out of the family home after the relationship between the two adults ended, the man continued to maintain a sexual relationship with one of the boys up until his arrest in September 2018, the jury found.

The man was taken into custody in December and had his matter briefly mentioned in Lismore District Court on Monday.

Judge Jeffery McLennan said he expected his judgment would be a “lengthy matter explaining the decisions” he took during the trial about evidence that was presented to the jury.

He set down his judgment for April 1, and expects it’ll take a “couple of hours” to complete.

The man will be sentenced on the same date.

  • For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
