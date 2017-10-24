23°
Man vandalises cell after Tweed arrest

A man has been charged over unruly behaviour and damage to a Tweed lock-up cell.
A man has been charged over unruly behaviour and damage to a Tweed lock-up cell.
Liana Turner
by

A MAN will face court after his arrest led to a lock-up cell being vandalised.

Police were patrolling Wharf St, Tweed Heads about 4.20pm last Wednesday when they encountered a man, 51, making aggressive hand gestures towards them while drinking from a beer bottle.

As they approached the man, he poured beer onto the road before throwing the bottle into the air.

This landed on the road and smashed.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, and while in custody allegedly broke the zipper of his jeans and began engraving letters on the perspex panels of his cell.

He was charged with behaving in an offensive manner and malicious damage and will face Tweed Heads Local Court next Monday.

