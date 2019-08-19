Menu
Crime

Man wanted for drug offences extradited to Tweed Heads

Michael Doyle
by
19th Aug 2019 3:51 PM
A 31-YEAR_OLD man who returned to Australia last Friday and arrested in Brisbane has been extradited to Tweed Heads on drugs charges. 

NSW Police travelled to Brisbane to Brisbane today to bring the 31-year-old to Tweed Heads, and charged him with outstanding warrants for supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (indictable quantity), knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

The arrest comes after two other men were arrested in the Illawarra region last week in relation to drug offences. 

Police will allege in court that the man supplied nearly 500g of cocaine and 30g of MDMA in the Illawarra region between May and July this year. 

He was refused bail and was listed to appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court today. 

