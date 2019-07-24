Menu
Crime

Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

JASMINE BURKE
by
24th Jul 2019 2:32 PM | Updated: 3:27 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Ethan Alan Hewett, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants; supplying a prohibited drug and special aggravated break and enter with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced inquiries into his whereabouts when he failed to appear in court.

WANTED: Ethan Alan Hewett, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants. NSW Police Force

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate him.

He is known to frequent Goonellabah, North Lismore and The Channon areas.

Ethan Hewett is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes with a distinctive "Invictus" neck tattoo.

The public is urged not to approach Hewett, but if he is seen contact Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

