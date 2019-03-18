NZ massacre hero to be honoured

ONE of the victims of the New Zealand mosque massacre who laid down his life in an attempt to stop the gunman is set to be honoured for his heroic act.

Pakistani national Naeem Rashid, 50, was captured on video trying to tackle the alleged gunman, Brenton Tarrant, outside a Christchurch mosque in a bid to save others.

Mr Rashid was among the 50 people killed when the gunman opened fire on worshippers at Al Noor mosque and Linwood mosque.

Naeem Rashid was filmed charging at the shooter in an attempt to disarm him.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Mr Rashid for his bravery and announced he would receive a national award for his actions.

"We stand ready to extend all our support to the families of Pakistani victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch," Mr Khan said in a tweet.

"Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist & his courage will be recognised with a national award."

Mr Rashid was badly wounded after trying to overpower the gunman and died from his wounds shortly after being rushed to hospital.

His 21-year-old son, Talha, was also murdered in the mass shooting.

Mr Rashid moved from Abbottabad, Pakistan, to New Zealand to work as a teacher when is son was 11.

Talha was due to get married and the family was planning the wedding when the horrific attack took place.

"My brother was a brave man who died to save others. His death showed how he cared for humanity," Mr Rashid's brother, Khurshid Alam, told The Washington Post.

"We were talking to Naeem about the family coming to Pakistan for Talha's wedding. Now we are talking about his death and funeral arrangements."

Mr Rashid's wife, Ambreen, told the Khaleej Times her husband and son were heroes.

"This is the mosque they always went to. I still can't understand or believe why and how this happened," she said.

"But, I know that my husband is a hero. He always helped people and even in his last moments, he did what he could to help others."

Mr Rashid and his son will be buried in Christchurch.