Man who blew six times legal limit 'swerving' over road

A SELF-CONFESSED alcoholic who told police he drank "quadruple shots" of Jack Daniels before getting behind the wheel at Waterford West in July has been sentenced in a Gold Coast court after blowing more than six times the legal alcohol limit.

Ormeau man Troy Segetaro Asanuma, 34, was disqualified from driving 22 months by the Southport Magistrates Court on Friday after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol nearby Logan on the morning of July 29.

He was also sentenced to 18 months' probation after blowing a blood-alcohol reading of .306.

Asanuma was spotted by another man at 10.35am in a damaged Toyota Landcruiser.

He was seen swerving all over the road, up onto a footpath and into a front yard.

