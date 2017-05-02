Man who crashes car into tree hit with drugs charges

A MAN is facing drugs charges after allegedly crashing a car into a tree before getting out of the driver's seat and falling down next to his vehicle. Police were called to Chinderah Road, Chinderah after reports of the crash about 9pm on April 22 . When emergency services arrived they discovered the Dunbible man, 30, had a broken leg.

Police searched the car and found methylamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, a quantity of cash, a knife and equipment used for the supply and use of prohibited drugs. A check on the man's driver's licence revealed it was disqualified until 2028 for traffic offences.

He was arrested on his release from hospital and charged with possess prohibited weapon without permit, four counts of possess prohibited drug, goods in custody suspected of being unlawfully obtained, supply prohibited drug, drive vehicle while licence was disqualified and negligent driving.

Police are waiting for the results of blood tests to determine if the man was affected by alcohol and or drugs.

He was refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court on June 20.