Man who cut off ankle bracelet to avoid police is arrested

A man who cut off his monitoring ankle bracelet to avoid detection has been caught by police.

A man who cut off his monitoring ankle bracelet to avoid detection has been caught by police.

A TWEED man who cut off his monitoring ankle bracelet and moved interstate to avoid detection has been caught by police.

At 9am on Monday morning police were called to Marine Parade in Kingscliff where a man was seen trying to break into mailboxes at unit blocks along the street.

A 37-year-old man allegedly provided false details to police, who searched him.

They allegedly found a knife as well as a Queensland driver's licence in a different name.

After his arrest, his true identity was discovered.

The man had two outstanding warrants relating to domestic violence offences and had allegedly removed his monitoring device and moved to Queensland.

The man was also charged with having goods in custody and custody of a knife in a public place.

Northern Region Operations Manager Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said the arrest meant police would eventually catch up to those avoiding detection and using fake details.

"Someone who removes a monitoring device and tries to use a false identity is clearly of high risk to the community and police will take all steps to locate and arrest them,” he said.

"We will ensure your past will catch up with you eventually.”

The man was refused bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.