One arrested following incident in Murwillumbah. Picture: File
Crime

Man who fled crash had knife in pocket

Michael Doyle
29th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
ONE man has been arrested after he and another two allegedly fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Murwillumbah.

NSW Police will allege in court next month three people ran after a crash between two vehicles on Queensland Rd, Murwillumbah, on Tuesday, October 22.

The crash happened at around 1pm, with police conducting a search to find the trio who had fled.

One of the three, a 22-year-old man, was allegedly found hiding in the carport at a nearby house.

He was arrested and then searched by police who will allege found a knife in his pocket.

The 22-year-old was charged with custody of a knife and enter enclosed land.

He is scheduled to appear in the Murwillumbah Local Court on November 21.

