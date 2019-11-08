Menu
Man who raped woman, 76, could soon be free

Danielle Buckley
8th Nov 2019 2:54 PM
Subscriber only

A DANGEROUS sex offender who brutally raped a 76-year-old woman in her home could be released from jail in weeks.

Alan Terry O'Brien, 50, broke into the West Ipswich woman's home and raped her at least five times on August 6, 1999.

O'Brien, formerly of Yarrabah, east of Cairns, was jailed for 14 years in 2007 for the horrific attack after DNA samples linked him to the crime scene seven years later.

Despite pleading guilty, O'Brien has always maintained he could not remember the rape and unsuccessfully appealed the case on the basis of problems with the DNA samples.

At a review of his case in the Brisbane District Court on Friday, it was revealed that O'Brien is due to be released from jail on November 25.

The court heard the current advice from psychiatrists was that O'Brien would be suitable to be placed on a five-year supervision order.

O'Brien's case is next listed for hearing on November 18.

