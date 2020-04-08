Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.
Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.
Crime

Man who robbed pregnant woman still on run

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Apr 2020 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.

Around 6am the 31-year-old was attending a store at the corner of Brightview Road and Grove Street in Glenore Grove when a man has entered her white 2008 Hyundai i30, also containing a three-year-old boy.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.
Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.

As the man reversed the vehicle out of the car park, the woman has attempted to open the driver's side door and let him know her child was still in there.

The man then continued a short distance, before stopping briefly to remove the child from the car and was last seen driving east on Brightview Road.

The woman suffered minor injuries, while the toddler was not harmed.

Police wish to speak with the man pictured, who they believe will be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.
Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.

He is described as caucasian, around 170cm tall, of a slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives from Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch are asking anyone with dashcam vision or information about the incident to contact them.

 

Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.
Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000698111

car theft crimes lockyer valley police violence
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        premium_icon Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        News A gradual winding back of restrictions in NSW could start as soon as next month with the Berejiklian government eyeing a way forward which helps the state’s economy...

        5G coverage rolls out for Northern NSW town

        premium_icon 5G coverage rolls out for Northern NSW town

        News It is one of the first places in the world to have 5G connectivity

        ‘Very risky’: Huge spike in calls to remove snakes

        premium_icon ‘Very risky’: Huge spike in calls to remove snakes

        News Snake catcher Sarah Mailey’s phone has been ringing off the hook with reptiles...

        All Gold Coast beachside carparks to be closed

        premium_icon All Gold Coast beachside carparks to be closed

        News All beachside carparking on Gold Coast to be closed