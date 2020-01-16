Man who stole car with sleeping baby faces court

Brandon Ames, 25, has been pleaded guilty to stealing a car carrying a baby in Lismore.

A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to stealing a car carrying a sleeping baby.

On December 5, Brandon Kelly Ames stole a car parked outside a Union St store in Lismore after he stole a bottle of drink from the same store.

While trying to escape, the 25-year-old then drove off with the vehicle, which held a 12-month-old child sleeping in a baby seat in back seat.

He then came to a stop because of traffic and was blocked in by other vehicles, including a police car.

Ames slammed the stolen car into the police vehicle before he was arrested.

The child was not harmed during the ordeal.

Ames has pleaded guilty to stealing a motor vehicle, unlawfully taking and driving a motor vehicle with a person in it, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and shoplifting with the value less than $2000.

However, his solicitor, Philip Crick, told Lismore Local Court on Wednesday his client would be disputing the facts about the charges against him for unlawfully taking and driving a motor vehicle with a person in it and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said he noted the pleas and potential dispute of facts and adjourned the matter until March 2.

Ames did not apply for bail and was formally bail refused, and he is expected to appear by audio visual link on March 2.