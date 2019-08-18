Menu
Crime

Man ‘with gun’ dies after being shot by police in leg

18th Aug 2019 7:45 AM
A man who allegedly threatened police with a shotgun has died after being shot by police at a home in Ingleside, in Sydney's north, on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old man was shot in the leg about 9.35pm, before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition, where he died soon after arriving.

The home at Ingleside where a man was shot by police. Picture: Steve Tyson
The home at Ingleside where a man was shot by police. Picture: Steve Tyson


Police were called to a home on Mona Vale Rd after reports of a domestic-related incident.

A spokesperson said officers spoke to the man, who allegedly armed himself with a shotgun and pointed it at police, before being shot.

First aid was applied and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance, escorted by police cars.

A police spokesman last night said the man threatened officers.

"We've spoken to a man in the home, he's armed himself and pointed a weapon at police and he's been shot," he said.

A critical incident investigation was launched.

Police had been called to a domestic incident. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police had been called to a domestic incident. Picture: Steve Tyson

