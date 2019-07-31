Menu
Crime

Man, woman arrive at court in ‘stolen’ car

31st Jul 2019 11:58 AM

 

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly arriving at court in a stolen car.

Police spotted a blue sedan in a fast food car park next to the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Checks revealed it had been stolen from Blakeview in July.

The alleged driver, a 34-year-old man from Whyalla, had just appeared in court on charges of illegal use of a motor vehicle.

He was promptly arrested and charged with the same offence, as well as driving while disqualified.

The woman, 23, was also charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The man did not apply for bail and is expected to face court again today, while the woman was bailed to appear in August.

Police hope she will catch the bus that time.

court crime editors picks stolen vehicle

