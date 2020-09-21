Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Crime

Police reveal latest on knife-wielding man

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Sep 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a two-hour stand-off in Grafton on Sunday when a male resident allegedly livestreamed threats while wielding a knife on social media.

Just after 9am, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to a home on Turf Street, Grafton, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a male occupant.

When police arrived, the man was armed with a knife and made verbal threats towards officers prompting authorities to bring in tactical support.

Specialist resources attended and just before 12pm, the 29-year-old man was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station, before being conveyed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus Hospital for assessment.

It's understood Coffs/Clarence Police are currently awaiting the man's release from the hospital in order to lay charges over the incident.

Photos
View Gallery
clarence crime coffs clarence police drug induced psychosis editors picks grafton police grafton siege live video police standoff
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Be hyper-vigilant’: Shark sightings on the rise

        Premium Content ‘Be hyper-vigilant’: Shark sightings on the rise

        News Swimmers, surfers and other water users have been urged to be hyper-vigilant after a spate of shark sightings and close encounters – including two on Sunday.

        Australia’s richest garbo buys up Gold Coast properties

        Premium Content Australia’s richest garbo buys up Gold Coast properties

        Property His Broadbeach deal is believed to be worth around $7 million

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites