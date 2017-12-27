Mandy hits the grand 105

FEELING YOUNG: Maude Mainberger, affectionately known as Mandy, at Heritage Lodge in Murwillumbah. She has just celebrated her 105th birthday.

FEELING YOUNG: Maude Mainberger, affectionately known as Mandy, at Heritage Lodge in Murwillumbah. She has just celebrated her 105th birthday. Scott Powick

MAUDE Mainberger doesn't look like she's lived through two World Wars.

And she doesn't feel like it, either.

Known affectionately by many as "Mandy”, the Heritage Lodge Murwillumbah resident, who marked a grand 105 years last Thursday, insists she only feels "about 30-something”.

Perhaps her longevity is a matter of being young at heart, but Heritage Lifestyle Co-ordinator Renae Chilcott said Mandy also loved a good cup of tea each day, which they both agreed couldn't hurt.

Born in England in 1912, Mandy moved to the Tweed many years ago and into Heritage Lodge in January, 2009. Ms Chilcott said they marked Mandy's birthday with a special celebration in conjunction with their regular happy hour on Friday.

"Whenever someone turns over 100 we give them a big bunch of flowers,” she said.

"She had the best afternoon.”

She said the musicians performing at Heritage Lodge played some of Mandy's favourite songs during the birthday celebrations.

Ms Chilcott said Mandy was well-known and well-loved at Heritage.

"She's very social,” Ms Chilcott said.

"As soon as she can be, she's up and about, chatting to people.”