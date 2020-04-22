Manhunt ends in Tweed crash after police chase

THE hunt for a man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in Nimbin at the weekend ended in a crash following a police chase in the Tweed.

Highway Patrol police officers spotted an allegedly stolen white Hyundai Accent travelling north on Dulguigan Rd, Murwillumbah about 10.45am yesterday.

After failing to stop for police, the car was allegedly seen speeding at 140km/hr in a 80km/hr zone.

The inital chase ended a short time later however police found the car at Terranora Rd in Terranora and started a second pursuit.

The Hyundai lost control and travelled down an embankment before police arrested the alleged 22-year-old driver.

The man was was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station before being transferred to Tweed Heads Hospital under police guard, for treatment to existing injuries.

He had been wanted by police after a 19-year-old woman was found by a man on a Nimbin property about 6.30am on Sunday with a gunshot wound to her hand.

She was taken to Nimbin Hospital before being flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane for further treatment.

Police will allege the woman was in a Subaru Impreza earlier Sunday morning with the 22-year-old man, travelling around the Lillian Rock area, about 11km north-west of Nimbin, when she was shot in the hand.

She got out of the vehicle and ran to find help.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation and conducted extensive inquiries to locate the 22-year-old man.

He has since been charged with the following offences and an outstanding revocation of parole warrant was also executed:

Discharge firearm etc with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period (x2)

Police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed (x2)

Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous

Possess prohibited drug

Use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed

Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle)

Use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road

Use uninsured motor vehicle

The man has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.