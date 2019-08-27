Menu
A composite of two supplied images obtained on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, of Benjamin David Englefield, who may be travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL 06U. Queensland police have sought public help to find a man they want to question over a $90 million drug bust and believe he could be in northern NSW. (AAP Image/Supplied. QLD Police) NO ARCHIVING
Manhunt over ‘biggest drug’ bust could be headed for Tweed

Michael Doyle
27th Aug 2019 1:10 PM
TWEED-BYRON Police have warned residents to look for a man wanted for questioning over the one of the biggest drug busts in Australian history.

The police district uploaded information to their Facebook page this afternoon, seeking assistance in locating Benjamin David Englefield.

He is allegedly travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL 06U and he may already be in Northern NSW.

He is wanted in relation to an investigation of the seizure of 766kg of MDMA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

drug bust northern nsw nsw police police tweed tweed byron police tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

