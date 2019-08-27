Manhunt over ‘biggest drug’ bust could be headed for Tweed
TWEED-BYRON Police have warned residents to look for a man wanted for questioning over the one of the biggest drug busts in Australian history.
The police district uploaded information to their Facebook page this afternoon, seeking assistance in locating Benjamin David Englefield.
He is allegedly travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL 06U and he may already be in Northern NSW.
He is wanted in relation to an investigation of the seizure of 766kg of MDMA.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.