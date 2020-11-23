Manly, NRL rocked by 20-year-old’s ‘tragic’ death

Manly has been rocked by the sudden death of NRL squad member Keith Titmuss.

Titmuss, 20, fell ill after training at Narrabeen on Monday before being worked on by doctors and ambulance officers.

He was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital and then rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital but he could not be saved.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Manly's Keith Titmuss scores the winning try during the 2017 Holden Cup grand final against Parramatta at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Brett Costello



Stunned Manly players were called to a meeting on Monday afternoon where they were told of the tragic news.

"We are all devastated by this news,'' said manly coach Des Hasler.

"Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles."

Sea Eagles CEO Stephen Humphreys was shattered when contacted by The Daily Telegraph.

"Our club sends its deepest condolences to Keith's family and friends and will provide them with all of the support they need during this difficult period,'' Humphreys said.

Keith Titmuss was in Manly’s NRL squad. Picture: Nathan Hopkins/NRL Photos



Titmuss had been elevated into Manly's top 30 squad for the 2021 season, scored the match-winning try for Manly in the 2017 NYC grand final and was named the Manly's Jersey Flegg Cup Players' Player in 2019.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo paid tribute to Titmuss on Monday, vowing to offer every possible support to his family, the club and teammates.

"This is a tragic day for rugby league,'' he said.

"The game has lost a promising young player with the world at his feet. Keith had made it into Manly's Top 30 for the 2021 season after coming through the club's junior ranks.

"We will make sure Keith's family, the club and our players receive every support they need from the game.

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles family is extremely saddened to learn of the sudden passing of player Keith Titmuss today



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friendshttps://t.co/CB2NXwa7xI#ManlyForever pic.twitter.com/6he7fOatmn — Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) November 23, 2020

Our sincere condolences to Keith’s family, his friends and everyone at the @SeaEagles during this time. 💙💛 https://t.co/1Ke5XaGG4U — Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) November 23, 2020

Condolences from our family to yours @SeaEagles 💚 — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) November 23, 2020

Tragic news with Sea Eagles player Keith Titmuss passing away after falling ill at training this morning. Thoughts & condolences to Keith’s family and friends — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) November 23, 2020

Terrible and tragic news pic.twitter.com/CAnhBEcVKB — Brent Read (@brentread_7) November 23, 2020



"We are one family and today we have lost a member of that family. On behalf of the Commission and the game I send my deepest condolences to Keith's family."

Abdo said NRL wellbeing staff were at the Manly club this afternoon providing assistance to players and staff, including arranging grief counselling

Sea Eagles CEO Stephen Humphreys said it was a sad day for the club.

"Our Club sends its deepest condolences to Keith's family and friends and will provide them with all of the support they need during this difficult period,'' Humphreys said.

"We are working with the NRL's Wellbeing team to offer support and counselling to our playing group and staff."

Originally published as Manly, NRL rocked by 20-year-old's 'tragic' death