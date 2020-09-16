Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A northern NSW man charged over an alleged home break-and-enter is back behind bars.
A northern NSW man charged over an alleged home break-and-enter is back behind bars.
Crime

Man‘s bail revoked after issue arises with rehab centre

Liana Boss
16th Sep 2020 10:30 AM

A BOOYONG man charged over an alleged home break-in is back behind bars after having his bail revoked.

Jackson Barrow, 28, also known as Jackson Burrows, was due to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

In July, Mr Barrow, from Booyong, lodged a not guilty plea to a charge of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal.

Police will allege he and two co-accused broke into a home on Pacific St in New Brighton on the evening of May 15.

They allegedly stole a Honda Z50cc motorbike, a Rolex watch, G-Shock watch and $500 cash.

His defence solicitor, Kylie Anderson-Clarke told the court Mr Barrow was not well.

“There is a message that has come through from Correctives,” she said.

“He is in hospital.

“He’s not able to appear.”

Ms Anderson-Clarke said she was therefore not in a position to appropriately respond to the police brief of evidence.

That brief was due to be filed upon the defence by August 17.

The court heard Barrow had been on bail, but this was revoked when a detention application was made before the court in Inverell on Friday.

Police prosecutor Val Short said this change occurred because the accused was “unable to go back to rehab”.

Ms Anderson-Clarke made no application for her client to be released again.

The matter will return to court on September 28 and Mr Barrow is expected to appear by video link on that day.

break-in allegations byron bay local court byron crime northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    NSW names six Origin bolters

    NSW names six Origin bolters
    • 16th Sep 2020 9:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man convicted after selling LSD, MDMA at illegal party

        Premium Content Man convicted after selling LSD, MDMA at illegal party

        Crime THE drug supply offences the man was facing could have attracted up to 15 years behind bars.

        • 16th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        • 16th Sep 2020 8:51 AM
        ‘We are in limbo’: Family’s struggle over border bubble

        Premium Content ‘We are in limbo’: Family’s struggle over border bubble

        Business Family business already hit hard by last year’s bushfires

        Why mayor will step down from top job

        Premium Content Why mayor will step down from top job

        Council News Katie Milne says Thursday night’s meeting will be her last in charge