Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man's body was found in the bush.
A man's body was found in the bush.
Crime

Man’s body ‘moved to bushland’ after death

by Elise Williams
8th Jan 2021 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police believe the body of a man located in dense bushland was moved to the location after his death.

Tourists yesterday morning stumbled across the man's body while camping in Preston, near the Toowoomba region.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Toowoomba, is believed to have died elsewhere before his body was dumped in dense bushland near Preston-Boundary Road.

The homicide squad is assisting detectives to determine the cause of the man's death, however there is no clear indication as to how the man died.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

An investigation centre has been established at the Gatton Police Station, while the location where the man's body was found today remains a crime scene.

Police urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward, while they await the results of an autopsy.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Man's body 'moved to bushland' after death

crime murder police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics assess patients after two-car crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assess patients after two-car crash

        News Emergency crews are pleading with drivers to take extra care on Northern Rivers roads.

        Going stir-crazy with the rain? Sorry, but more is coming

        Premium Content Going stir-crazy with the rain? Sorry, but more is coming

        News We asked BOM when we can expect to see the sun shining again

        Prankster with heart of gold gives $60k away

        Premium Content Prankster with heart of gold gives $60k away

        News Online prankster Willem Powerfish has used his fame for good

        Calls to name ward after popular doctor

        Premium Content Calls to name ward after popular doctor

        Health Calls to name ward after popular Tweed doctor David McMaster